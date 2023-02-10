Union Group of Companies CEO renovates school at Atronie in Bono Region

CEO of the company and his colleagues presenting the cheque

Source: Samuel Kwadwo Kumi, Contributor

The Chief Executive Officer of Union Group of Companies Dr. Augustine Opoku Agyemang has given a whopping amount of GH¢300,000 to renovate the Atronie Methodist Basic School in the Sunyani East Municipality with an ultra-modern ICT centre.

Headmistress of the school Mrs. Dora Bafo, at a mini durbar held on 8th February 2023, said they are happy and thanked the company and their CEO for coming to the school’s aid.



The Assemblyman for the Atronie community, Hon Anthony Agyei who represented the Bono Regional Minister Hon Justina Awo Banahene said "Nana Boakye Yiadom is Gyantoahene of Atronie who represented Chief of Atronie urged the people who will take charge of the project to make good use of the money and requested the CEO of Union Group of companies to assist them to build a vocational school at Atronie to help the youth equip vocational skills after junior high school."



On his part, CEO of Union Group of Companies Dr. Augustine Opoku Agyemang explaining his relationship with Atronie said:



"On the request of a vocational school by Nananom at Atronie, I responded to their request by saying that I will make sure that all paper works are done for Atronie to have a vocational school."

Dr. Opoku Agyemang, therefore, charged the people of Atronie to speed up the work and make sure that Atronie indigenous are employed to work on the project.



