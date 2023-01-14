'Unite to break the 8' - Okyei Baffour to NPP members

New Patriotic Party flag

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Government Communications Team Member, Eric Okyei Baffour, has urged the governing New Patriotic Party members to unite and help break the 8 cycle.

According to him, the governing NPP has solved many of the country's problems, hence, the reason fo the unity to ensure the party wins the 2024 elections.



He said, "Our responsibility is to do whatever is necessary to make sure that victory is forthcoming. We have to continue our way forward in Ghana. We cannot accept the backsliding that takes place every now and then. It doesn't benefit our nation.”



He urged members of the party to go out and propagate the good works of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the ordinary Ghanaian to appreciate and vote massively for the NPP to continue managing the country.

He asserted that the NPP administration would lead Ghanaians to a better life and support companies despite the country's current economic difficulties.



Speaking with Kwaku Owusu Adjei on Adwenekasa on Accra-based Original FM91.9 he said, "Hold on, don't give up, hope is near."