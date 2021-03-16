United Nations Youth Association-Ghana inducts new executives

A cross sectional view of the executives at the ceremony

Source: UNYA Ghana

The United Nations Youth Association-Ghana has inducted new executives with a call for truth and discipline in executing their roles.

The inductees, to steer the affairs of the association for one year, were admonished among other things to help maintain the status-quo of peace and security in the nation.



Lawyer Edward Osei, while inducting the executives also counselled them to work in accordance with the United Nations Youth Association-Ghana rules and regulations.



HE. Lilian Sally Addo, Country Head of UNYA-Ghana congratulated the newly sworn-in executives and charged them to see themselves as agents of change in their jurisdiction.



Touching on the need for peaceful coexistence, the Country Head advised youths in Ghana to live in harmony and eschew behaviours that would result in distorting the peace of the nation.



Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, Head Patron of UNYA-Ghana charged the youth to add value to themselves in order for them to be effective and efficient in their endeavours.



The Head Patron further admonished the executives to make truth and discipline their hallmark, which would make them live an exemplary life in the society they find themselves in.

According to Sherif Adams, Head of Chieftaincy Affairs, UNYA-Ghana, it is important for the youth to tolerate one another irrespective of religion, race and political affiliation.



This, he said would help in building and maintaining peace in the nation, adding that, the executives must work indefatigably to support the Country Head in fulfilling the vision of the organisation.



The executives sworn into office include, H. E. Lilian Sally Addo, Country Head,Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, Head Patron, Chief Sherif Adams, Head of Chieftaincy National, Hon. Evang. Patrick Safo, 2nd Deputy Country Head, Hon. WH. Kobina Adomadzi Longdon, 3rd Deputy Country Head, H.E. Rev. Dr. Asie Kabuki Ocansey, Board Chair, Hon. Hopeson Yaovi Adorye, Board Member, Hon. Edward Kofi Osei, Board Member,Hon. Kofi Ntwo Agyei, Board Member, Hon. Daniel Kwasi Afari, Board Member, Hon. Paa Kumi, Board Member, Alfred Nii Arday Ankrah, Director of Media Relations.



Also,Christian Ayisa, Director of International Affairs, Amb. Idrees Arimayaa,Peace Ambassador, Amb. Mrs. Sandra Asamoah, Peace Ambassador, Dr. For K.S. Nyamadi, Head of Medical Team National, Jones Amegashie-Viglo, Director of Administration, Hon. Peter Egmond Koufie, Board Member, Selina AWUNI, Deputy Regional Coordinator, Upper East, Eric Belleton Nyarko Walker , Head of Public Relations, Godsway Michael Mensah, Volta Regional Coordinator, Nana Serwaa, Patron, Amb. Arthur Paes, Goodwill Ambassador, and Samuel Kwasi Osei, Western Regional Coordinator were part of the executives sworn into office.



Lawyer Edward Osei sworn, Wisdom Tetteh Dometi , Security Team National, Amb. Dr. Shiekh Mohammed Abubakar Thiam, Peace Ambassador, Evang. Emmanuel Nkanga Ekpiken, GT. Accra Head Chaplain, Amb. Rev. Collins Adu-Ntim, Peace Ambassador, Hamidu Hassan, Head of Islamic (Chaplaincy Team), Rita Nupe Demuyakor, Head of Parliamentary Affairs, Defenu Bless, Oti Regional Coordinator, Richard Abrefa Amponsah, Eastern Regional Coordinator, Rabiatu Kassim, Deputy Regional Coordinator (Central Region), Joshua Yeboah, Director Finance, Joyce Kwao, Deputy Head Chaplain National, Amb. Bishop Michael Nii Amartey Mensah, Goodwill Ambassador, Adeline Baidoo, Deputy Director of Education, Prince Kwadwo,Head of Cadet Team, Adu-Twum Sadiq,Director of Education.



Evang. Stanley Kojo Quansah Aidoo, Central Regional Head Chaplain, Sanni Jajah, Special Envoy, Paul Wooma, Regional Coordinator Upper East Region , Gordon Kusi Appiahhene, Executive PA to The Board Chair, Rev. Jacob Tetteh-Quarshie, National Head Chaplain, Amb. Robert Mensah Klah, SDG 4 Ambassador, Lord Asante Fordjour, Director of UNYA TV, Priscilla Davies Cobbinah, Deputy Director of Administration, Ama Serwah Boakye , Head of Monitoring and Evaluation, Mirriam Lotsu, Head of Protocol, Joyce Ama Cobbinah, Deputy Western Regional Coordinator, Kingsley Nyarko, Security Team National, Selina Omari-Afriyie, Security Team National, Victor Opecku Esq , Legal Advisor, were sworn into office as well.

Other executives sworn also include, Ali Ajamil,Goodwill Ambassador, Eunice Afari, Deputy Special Envoy, Nana Esi Anoa 1, Deputy Head of Chieftaincy, Team National, Nicholas Addo, Central Regional Coordinator, Seriki Awudu Tahirou Zaaki,Chief of staff.



The UNYA-Ghana is a youth led organisation that models the United Nations' agenda and it's main objective is to be the people's movement for the United Nations and help in attaining the Sustainable Development Goal’s in Ghana.



The United Nations of which Ghana is a member, through the security council in 2015 adopted resolution 2250 that talks about the inclusion of young people in the decision making process.



UNYA Ghana has over 7000 youth membership across the country and creates various initiatives to encourage young people to get involved in pushing it's agenda.

