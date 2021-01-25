United, unfazed NDC caucus will resist all aggressors - Sam George

Sam George is MP for Ningo Prampram.

MP for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has restated that minority Members of Parliament will act in unity to protect the integrity of the party and the country at large.

His views were contained in a Facebook post last Sunday. His second in reaction to claims by some party insiders that their MPs were sell-outs and lacked spine in parliament.



George underlined his trust in the NDC caucus leadership and the 13 party members on the Appointments Committee as they get ready to vet ministerial nominees of president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



"I am proud to be one of the 137 NDC members of the 8th Parliament. It is a responsibility and duty we individually and collectively hold dear. We would continue to act in unity in defence of our Party and Country against all aggressors," he said.



He joins other members like Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa of North Tongu and Xavier-Francis Sosu of Madina, who have stressed the principled stance of their caucus in seeking the best interest of the nation.



His full post was accompanied by a January 7 video when NDC MPs sung the national anthem after armed soldiers entered parliament in the course of a chaotic speakership vote.





Members of Appointments Committee



The Appointments Committee has 13 members from each caucus. It is chaired by the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, with Alexander Afenyo-Markin as the Vice-Chair.



The committee includes, from the majority caucus, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Patrick Yaw Boamah, Dr. Mathew O. Prempeh, Henry Quartey, Bryan Acheampong, Mrs. Ursula G. Owusu-Ekuful, Ms. Patricia Appiagyei, Osei Bonsu Amoah, Alhassan Tampuli and John Kumah.



The NDC caucus is led by Haruna Iddrisu as the Ranking Member and Mubarak Muntaka as the Deputy Ranking Member.



The rest are Mahama Ayariga, Sampson Ahi, Eric Opoku, Ms. Elizabeth Ofosu-Agyare, James Agalga, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Alhassan Suhuyini, Francis Xavier Sosu, Ms. Zuwera Mohammed Ibrahim and Ms. Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui.