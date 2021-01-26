Universities' Senior staff strike: UMaT Basic School closed temporarily

Correspondence from Western Region:

The University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) Basic School in Tarkwa known as UBaS, has been closed temporarily following the indefinite strike action of members of the Senior Staff Association of the Universities of Ghana.



Teachers of UBaS who form part of the senior staff association of the university have refused to teach, hence the temporal closure of the school.



Management of the school has issued a statement informing parents and guardians of the temporal closure, assuring them that school will resume as soon as the teachers resume from the strike.



GhanaWeb's visit to the school this morning showed that classrooms were shut with no pupil around.

The senior staff Association of public universities of Ghana begun an indefinite strike action last week to demand for the payment their Tier-2 pension which has been in arrears from 2010-2016, conditions of service, market premium and non-basic allowance.



Watch the video below:



