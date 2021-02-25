University of Energy and Natural Resources community reacts to coronavirus vaccines

Coronavirus vaccines arrive in the country recently

A section of the Ghanaian populace, continue to express their opinions on this novel coronavirus, after Ghana recorded its first two positive cases on March 12, 2020.



Though, a number of intense measures by government such as the partial lockdown in the epic centres of the country, the mandatory wearing of nose masks and the observation of social distancing were initiated to stop the spread of the virus, the country continues to record new positive cases of the virus on a daily basis across the country.



The Deputy Bono Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in-charge of Public Health, Dr. John Ekow Otoo, on Wednesday, stated that the region's total positive recorded cases from last year to February 2, 2021, was 688, including 166 health workers.



The University of Energy and Natural Resources on Monday, February 8, 2021, recorded a number of positive cases of coronavirus on its main campus in Sunyani.



Ghanaweb's Regional Correspondence on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, was at the main campus of the University of Energy and Natural Resources to interact with few of the students on their reactions on the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Speaking to the students, a lot of them declined to take the vaccines should the government decided to have them vaccinated.



A third-year engineering student said ''there are a lot of myth about the vaccine and its side effect''. To him, he will not dare to take the vaccine.



A second-year science student who only gave his name as Gideon said ''I do not know much information about these vaccines and that taking such vaccine is a no-no'', he added. To Mr Gideon, the government of Ghana, through the Ministry of Health, must liaise with the Information Services Department, to embark on intensive public education to demystify any iota of myth on these vaccines.



A female staff, who gave out her name as Nana Ama, disclosed that, her relatives will only take the vaccines months after those in government, the parliamentarians, and the judiciary, including those who have been advocating for these vaccines have been vaccinated on a live television program.



''We want to know the efficacy of these vaccines''. Nana Ama continued that ''my relatives cannot be used to test these vaccines''. To her, once these vaccines have not been proven to cure the coronavirus, she, together with her relatives, will not be in a haste to get vaccinated.