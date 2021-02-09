University of Energy and Natural Resources records 5 cases of coronavirus

Coronavirus active cases are rising in Ghana

Correspondence from Bono Region

The University of Energy and Natural Resources, UENR, in the Bono Region has recorded five positive cases of Coronavirus on its main campus in Sunyani.



At its 3rd emergency meeting held on Monday, February 8, 2021, the Executive Committee of the Academic Board received information from the COVID-19 Response Team for deliberation and consideration.



Mr G. K. Anane, Senior Assistant Registrar and Secretary to the Executive Committee disclosed this in an update to Ghanaweb's Regional Correspondent.



Dr. Solomon Fofie, the University Medical Health Officer disclosed that the University Clinic has recorded five positive cases; one being a staff and four being students.



'The affected staff member and students are self-isolating while contact tracing is ongoing in line with national and UENR COVID-19 response protocols', Dr Solomon Fofie indicated.

The Secretary to the Executive Committee has directed that teaching and learning activities will be migrated online to reduce the number of physical contact hours as a measure to reduce possible infections on campus.



Mr G. K. Anane further announced that the school will support lecturers to use other online learning and teaching platforms to augment the moodle platform that has been created by the Department of Information and Technology.



Mr Alfred Ohene Nana Appiah, the Senior Human Resources Manager of the University subsequently informed staff of management's decision to implement a shift working system for all administrative staff as the immediate measure to stop a possible spread at work.



The Executive Committee of the school appealed to the staff, the student body and the entire university community to observe the preventive measures by always wearing their nose masks while staying at a distance of 1.5 metres from each other.