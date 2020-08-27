Regional News

University of Ghana Medical School Class of 1980 supports alma mater

Old students of the University of Ghana Medical and Dental School (UGMS) Class of 1980/79 have handed over a refurbished Clinical Skills and Simulation Centre and a borehole with water treatment facility to the School.

The Centre provides a safe environment for students to learn advanced life-saving skills and polish clinical skills repeatedly without any risk to the patient.



It also builds their competences and confidence before they meet patients in the clinics.



The two projects totaling about GH¢120,000.00 was financed by members of the year group to enhance practical teaching of various categories of medical students and other health professionals at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels.



Dr Ken Sagoe, the President of the Year Group who led some of the members to hand over the projects in Accra, explained that the facility would eliminate patient fatigue, which was caused by a large number of students examining few patients in the hospitals.



“The problem of doctors graduating from Medical School without acquiring enough practical experience and competences and committing avoidable errors is eliminated and patients and relatives can go to hospitals knowing that the doctors and health professionals trained in the UGMS have all the relevant knowledge, practical clinical skills and attitudes to offer them safe and best quality care,” he stated.



Dr Sagoe noted that the gesture, which was part of the group’s 40th anniversary celebration, was a way of showing appreciation to the School.

He expressed the hope that the support would motivate the students to study hard and also inspire others to do the same.



Professor Margaret Lartey, Dean of UGMS who received the keys to the facilities, said the gesture, particularly the Clinical Skills and Simulation Centre was a significant addition to the teaching and learning technologies of the Medical School.



She stated that the facility could conduct stimulation on the eye, ear, obstetric, child health, surgery and medicine.



Professor Lartey said the gesture would contribute to the training of high-quality students to serve patients, saying “The Centre has been operating for 10 years and badly needed renovation.”



She thanked the year group for the support and said the water system would also help address the water challenges students faced.

