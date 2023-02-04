3
University of Ghana Officers cited for Contempt of Court

Sat, 4 Feb 2023 Source: happyghana.com

Seven (7) Principal officers of the University of Ghana(UG) have today been cited for contempt of court by an application filed at the High Court, Accra.

The Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, the Pro-Vice Chancellor, Prof. Gordon Akanzuwine Awandare, the Registrar, Head of Security, and Head of IT are among the officers cited for contempt of court.

The contempt application arises from a suit dated 5th January 2023, brought in the High Court, Accra, against the UG, originally by 8 students and subsequently joined by 161 students concerning the implementation of a new residential policy. The policy sought to remove all continuing students from Commonwealth Hall and male students of Mensah Sarbah Hall and assign them to other hostels on campus. Management of the university has maintained that this policy is to help curb future clashes between students of both halls.

The 8 students secured an injunction order, restraining the university from implementing its policy and maintaining the status quo, which was not complied with by the university.

In that Injunction order secured on 6th January 2023, the court ordered that the “status quo” before the 26th October 2022 be maintained which meant the continuing students were to be assigned beds until the matter was heard.

Despite the order, visits to the school by reporters of Happyghana.com and other media houses suggested that continuing students were not allowed entry into the halls, especially Commonwealth Hall. Continuing students of the hall were seen sleeping in the car park and other walkways of the university after being denied entry.

Reports suggest that as of now, some of the officers have been served with the decision of the court.

