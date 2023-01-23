6
University of Ghana PhD student meets Joe Biden at the White House

Sekou Berthe At White House.jfif Ambassador Sekou Berthe, a Legon PhD student with Joe Biden at the White House

Mon, 23 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A student at the University of Ghana was recently at the White House, where he met with President Joe Biden.

Sekou Berthe was captured in a photo with Biden at the Oval Office at the American presidency.

In the photos, Berthe, clad in traditional African attire, shakes his host, with both men beaming with smiles.

The photos were shared by the University of Ghana’s International Programmes Office on Twitter.

The caption of the tweet identified Berthe as a "PhD student" of the university, adding that he had "recently presented his credentials to H.E. Joseph Biden Jr., President of the United States of America, as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation between the two countries."

Sekou Berthe is a Malian diplomat and the country’s ambassador to the United States.

See the tweet below:



