University of Ghana alumna launches two books after graduating with 1st class honours

The author, Evelyn Nana Ama Asare

A graduate of the University of Ghana, Evelyn Nana Ama Asare, has launched two books, “The Sex Trial” and “What Mummy doesn’t know”.

The books are part of her “Abrabo” collection.



The Sex Trial is non-fiction whilst ‘What Mummy doesn’t know,’ a play.



The books seek to speak to the lifestyle of all, particularly young people, children, and their guardians.



The launch was in St. Maria Hall, Christ The Kings Parish in Accra on the 29th November 2020.



This is Evelyn’s debut book launch after graduating from the University of Ghana with a first class in Political Science and Theatre Arts.



Speaking to UniversNews after the launch, Evelyn Nana Ama Asare expressed gratitude to God and urged young writers to be confident in themselves and not be deterred by what others say.

“I just thank God, it’s not easy to publish a book but the end result is worth it. If you’re an aspiring writer think about telling your story in a unique way. Tell it the way you want it. Don’t let other people put you down.”



National Organising Secretary for the Ghana Association of Writers (GAW), Madam Mariska Araba Taylor-Darko, who was also at the launch, called on writers to take advantage of technological advancement to produce audio forms of their books to enable people who have no interest in reading to also benefit from their books.



“Writers should also put their books on audio so that people can have them on their phones or play them in their cars. Listening is also part of learning you don’t always have to sit holding a book in your hand.”



Madam Taylor Darko also advised upcoming writers to join writing clubs in order to get the needed support to come out with books of their own.



“They should join clubs or societies or organizations that deal with writers and then they get encouragement from other members. Most of those places you don’t have to have published a book to join.”