University of Ghana ends admission process for 2020/2021 academic year

University of Ghana

The Academic Affairs Directorate of the University of Ghana has said the admission process into full-time programmes for the 2020/2021 academic year has ended.

This was contained in a statement issued by the University, on Friday, January 15, 2021 and signed by its Acting Director, Christy O. Badu.



The statement said: “This is to bring to the attention of the University Community and the public that the process for admitting applicants into full-time programmes at the University of Ghana for the 2020/2021 academic year has ended with effect from today, January 15 2021.”



The University, however, stated that admissions into its Distance Learning Programmes “are still ongoing.”

“All stakeholders are to take note accordingly,” the statement added.



