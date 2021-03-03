University of Ghana hospital commences Coronavirus vaccine rollout

University of Ghana Hospital

The University of Ghana Hospital has begun vaccinating people against the Coronavirus.

As part of the 325 vaccination sites within the 25 epicenter-districts of the Greater Accra region, the health facility commenced the exercise on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, to allow eligible persons to turn up for their immunization.



Among eligible persons for the vaccination program are healthcare workers, frontline security personnel, persons with underlying medical conditions, persons 60 years and above, and frontline members of the executive, legislature, and judiciary.



At the launch on Tuesday, the Director of the University Health Services, Dr. Mark Edward Frimpong, was the first to receive the jab at 10 am.



This was followed by staff of the University Hospital and persons 60 years and above within the first group of the vaccination amid strict observance of COVID-19 protocols.



Head of Reproductive and Child Health Unit of the University Hospital, Deborah Tey, who doubles as a recorder for the Covid-19 vaccination team at the hospital, disclosed that priority would be given to staff of the University Hospital for the first two days.

“The health workers have been prioritized; it is not about age. It is about health workers because we have been and are on the frontline. And in health delivery, you cannot single out medical doctors and nurses. Everyone plays a role including our cleaners and security personnel. So every hospital worker is part and that person is a priority,” she said.



She advised all to disregard the conspiracy theories and get vaccinated to enhance the country’s herd immunity.



Requirements for taking the vaccine in the first rollout



If eligible, one needs to visit any health center with an identity card to verify their nationality.



The identity cards include Passport, National Identification Card (Ghana card), Social Security and National Insurance Trust Card (SSNIT Card), National Health Insurance Scheme Card (NHIS), Driver’s license and other relevant documents.





The flowchart process



At the University hospital, the process of vaccination is termed Flowchart.



With all COVID-19 safety protocols observed, persons reporting to the vaccination centres are expected to go through the following:



-Verification of identity and issuance of Covid-19 card

-Electronic registration – This is when one's details are inputted into the Ghana Health Services system for records keeping and reference.



-Finally, one is directed to a health official, who administers the first dose of the vaccine.



Measures have been put in place to track and observe all who may experience adverse effect after taking the vaccine.



The Ghana Health Service hotlines would be given to all persons immunized to call when they observe any unusual reaction to the vaccine.