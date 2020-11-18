University of Ghana law students, alumni to hold vigil in honor of Prof. Yaw Benneh

The late Prof. Emmanuel Yaw Benneh

The University of Ghana Law Students Union and Alumni of the University of Ghana School of Law have announced plans to hold a vigil in honour of the late Prof. Yaw Benneh.

They have scheduled the event for Friday, November 20, 2020, at the premises of the university’s School of Law from 6 PM.



Prof. Yaw Benneh was murdered at his mansion in East Legon.



His body was discovered in his residence on Saturday, September 12, 2020, lying in a pool of blood, with his hands tied behind him and his body bearing cuts.

His family has announced Saturday, November 21, 2020, as the burial date.



The burial service will be held at the St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church on the campus of the University.



His body will be interred privately.