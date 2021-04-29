University of Ghana overtakes Ashesi in 2021 Times Higher Education Impact Ranking

University of Ghana

The University of Ghana has been ranked number one in the country in the 2021 Times Higher Education GLobal University Impact Rankings.

They overtake Ashesi University, which was ranked number one in the 2019 and 2020 editions.



The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) was ranked third.



These three are the only tertiary institutions in the country that were recognized in the ranking.



University of Ghana’s efforts in the attainment of SDGs of Good Health and Well-Being (SDG 3), Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions (SGD 16), No Poverty (SDG 1), and Partnership for Goals (SDG 17), helped it to be ranked number one in the country.



For Ashesi, it was their contribution to the Goals of No Poverty (SDG 1), Affordable and Clean Energy (SDG 7), Gender Equality (SDG 5), and Partnership for Goals (SDG 17).

University of Professional Studies, Accra’s ranking was driven by their contributions to Decent work and economic growth (SDG 8), Peace, justice and strong institutions (SGD 17), Quality Education (SDG 4), and Partnership for the Goals (SDG 17)



THE Impact Rankings are performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through carefully calibrated indicators that strike a comprehensive and balanced comparison across four broad areas, namely research, stewardship, outreach and teaching.



This year’s rankings include a total of 1,117 universities from 94 countries/regions.



