University of Ghana ranked best university in Ghana

Fri, 30 Dec 2022

The University of Ghana has been ranked the best university in Ghana and the 1,124th in the world by Webometrics.com.

According to myjoyonline.com, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) was ranked the 2nd best university in Ghana and 1,532nd in the world.

The University of Cape Coast was also ranked 3rd best university in the country and 2,205th in the world.

The report also indicated that the University of Ghana retained its position as the best Ghanaian university under Impact ranking category while the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and the University for Development Studies came in 2nd and 3rd respectively.

It added that the University of Ghana (UG) was also ranked the best in the Openness ranking category followed by KNUST and the University of Cape Coast.

KNUST and the University of Cape Coast were also beaten to the first by UG in the Excellence ranking category.

Webometrics.com indicated that its ranking is to engender healthy competition among the various university in the world in terms of web presence.

“We intend to motivate both institutions and scholars to have a web presence that reflect accurately their activities.

“If the web performance of an institution is below the expected position according to their academic excellence, university authorities should reconsider their web policy, promoting substantial increases of the volume and quality of their electronic publications,” is quoted to have said.

About Webometrics.com:

Ranking Web started in 2004 (current is the 18th year of publication) to offer full coverage of Higher Education institutions whatever the country or discipline involved. Currently, we ranked 31 000 HEIs from more than 200 countries.

Editors of the Ranking Web are scientists working at one world-class public research institution with long experience in metrics-guided evaluation

The Ranking Web or Webometrics is the largest academic ranking of Higher Education Institutions offering every six months an independent, objective, free, open scientific exercise for providing reliable, multidimensional, updated and useful information about the performance of universities from all over the world.

IB/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
