University of Ghana reacts to wrong spelling of ‘University’ on its branded vehicle

The said vehicle which was branded with misspelt 'University'

The University of Ghana (UG) has issued a statement to clarify the recent viral video and pictures circulating on social media, showing a UG-branded vehicle with the misspelled word "University."

According to UG's management, the incident was a result of a poor branding job carried out approximately one month ago.



The university explained that they had engaged the services of a reputable institution to refurbish the vehicle, which included re-spraying.



The statement which was signed by Dr. Elizier T. Ameyaw-Buronyah the director of public affairs further explained that during the re-spraying process, the original branding was removed, and a new one was applied and upon the delivery of the vehicle to the Cape Coast Learning Centre on May 25th, two significant errors were identified.



Firstly, the word "University" had been misspelled, appearing as "Unviversty." Secondly, the UG logo had been mistakenly placed upside down.



Read the full statement below:



The attention of the University of Ghana has been drawn to a video circulating on social media about the wrong spelling of the word “University” in the branding on a vehicle belonging to the School of Continuing and Distance Education, Cape Coast Learning Centre.



The poorly done branding was removed about a month ago.

The facts of the matter are as follows:



The University of Ghana (UG) contracted a reputable institution to refurbish the vehicle, including re-spraying.



During the re-spraying, the original branding was removed and replaced with a new one.



When the vehicle was delivered to the Cape Coast Learning Centre on May 25th, two major errors were identified: first, the word “University” had been misspelt; second, the UG logo had been turned upside down.



As a result, the vehicle was immediately returned for the entire branding to be removed.



Subsequently, arrangements have been made with the Works Department of UG’s Physical Development and Municipal Services Directorate (PDMSD) to have a new branding done.



It must be pointed out that the video in circulation was taken at the premises of the sprayer and not at the University of Ghana. The University community should, therefore, disregard the video in circulation.



Dr. Elizier T. Ameyaw-Buronyah

DIRECTOR, PUBLIC AFFAIRS



AM/SARA