University of Ghana records drop in international students enrollment

University of Ghana

This year, Ghana’s premier tertiary institution, University of Ghana, recorded a huge drop in the number of international students who enrolled in the institution to pursue various academic programmes.

This was indicated at a matriculation ceremony held on Saturday to officially welcome newly admitted students into the academic community.



According to figures from university authorities, a total of 96 international students have so far been registered for the 2020/2021 academic year.



The number is far below the 306 the institution recorded in 2018 and 409 recorded in 2019.



The drop in international student enrolment this year is believed to be a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.



“Comparing the number of international students enrolled for the 2020/2021 academic year to that of the previous academic year, it is obvious that the Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on our international population this year. For those who were able to join this year, we warmly welcome you all and appreciate you for choosing to study at the University of Ghana during these uncertain times, feel at home and enjoy your stay in Ghana,” a speech read on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor explained.



Meanwhile, a majority of the number of international students who enrolled at the University of Ghana this year are from the African subregion.

The rest are from Asia, Europe, and America.



2020/2021 Admission



A total of 15,020 undergraduate students enrolled in this academic year to pursue various academic programmes in all the University’s campuses.



Of the number, 49.5% are females whereas 50.5% are males.



The University also offered admission to a total of 2,680 post-graduate applicants but 1,836 of them enrolled.