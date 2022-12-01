0
Menu
News

University of Ghana's IESS invites young Ghanaian marine advocate to serve on its management committee

Richmond Quarcoo And Dr Mahu Edem UG Richmond Quarcoo with Dr. Mahu Edem in her lab after an IESS management committee meeting

Thu, 1 Dec 2022 Source: Koku Amateyfio, Contributor

The Institute of Environment and Sanitation Studies (IES) of the University of Ghana has invited Richmond Kennedy Quarcoo, the Executive Director of Plastic Punch, to serve in its Management Committee.

Making the announcement in a post on his Facebook page, Richmond Quarcoo stated that the invitation comes as a great honour.

“I am honoured to announce that I have been invited to serve on the Management Committee of the Institute for Environment and Sanitation Studies (IESS), a research unit under the College of Basic and Applied Sciences of the University of Ghana, Legon,” he wrote.

He expressed his gratitude for the opportunity and expressed his readiness to work with the Institute to advance its goals.

“Thank you for the opportunity and look forward to working together to further the objectives of the IESS,” he added.

Plastic Punch is a non-governmental organization that is focused on increasing awareness on sustainable waste management practices in Ghana, and has been working to get rid of marine debris on the country’s beaches through its clean-ups since 2018.

The Plastic Punch idea was birthed after a team of passionate marine life advocates found five dead sea turtles on a plastic-infested beach at Ningo-Prampram.

Source: Koku Amateyfio, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
List of NPP MPs spotted in Qatar while 2023 Budget is being considered
Your gold-for-oil plan bogus - Prof Hanke tackles Bawumia
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin