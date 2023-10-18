Unknown gunmen attack Turkish factory in Oyibi; killing one, injuring owner

File photo: Unknown gunmen attack Turkish factory in Oyibi, killing one and injuring owner

In a horrifying incident that unfolded at Milaras Construction Company, a Turkish block producing factory in Oyibi, Accra, six masked gunmen attacked the factory, resulting in the tragic death of one person and an injury to the factory owner.

A staff at the Turkish Embassy, Halima Umar Gingo, who spoke to GhanaWeb in a phone interview, said that the factory owner, who is Turkish, reported the incident to the embassy.



Narrating the account of the owner, Halima, noted that the attackers arrived at the factory armed and wearing masks on October 14, 2023 at about 5:30pm, the time the company was closing and opened fire at the workers.



According to her narration, the owner of the factory who is known as Ali Hüzmeli was in his office with two of his children together with his brother when the attackers stormed the premises.



She continued to explain that in the attempt to protect the children from the gunshots, the brother of the owner, Engin Hüzmeli, who was closing the door to the office was shot three times in the right arm and chest, resulting in his unfortunate demise.



“On Saturday, the company owner was with his brother. They were about to close from work and then masked men came from the bush and then started firing gunshots. When they entered the premises, the owner, Ali Hüzmeli, was with his children around at the time of the attack.

“They were firing at the office area where the owner was and as a result, Ali sustained a leg injury. His brother, Engin Hüzmeli, who was trying to protect the kids, was hurriedly trying to close the door to the office. During that process, he was shot three times in the chest, which led to his death. They had to rush the body to 37 military hospitals but the leg injury of the owner was not very severe so it was dressed at home,” she said.



Halima, added that after the gunshots, the unidentified assailants made off with GH¢ 3000,00 cash and various items, including phones and laptops found in the office premises.



She added that the owner of Milaras Construction Company, Ali Hüzmeli, reported the incident to the Oyibi Police Station, but as of now, there has been no official response regarding an investigation or the arrest of the unknown gunmen.



WN/AW

