Unknown security operatives assault police officer at police station

The incident occurred on Wednesday

A Police officer stationed at Ochiso Police station at Ajumako in the Central Region has been allegedly assaulted by unknown security operatives who also whisked away an arrested NPP supporter.

The incident occurred Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at about 6:30pm.



The Police officer Corporal Frank Mensah was on duty at Ochiso Police Station Charge office as the Counter Officer when a lady identified as Adwoa Sophia lodged a complaint that one Cosmos has assaulted her 18-year-old grandson Kofi Akorfo without any provocation.



The Police officer issued medical forms to the complainant to send the victim to the hospital which was endorsed by a medical doctor and returned same.



After taking a statement from the victim, the suspect was arrested and detained behind the counter to assist in the investigation.

Shortly after that, a man on a motorbike arrived at the Charge office and handed over a phone to the police officer that someone wanted to talk to him.



The caller who allegedly identified himself as the NPP Constituency Chairman for Ajumako popularly known as Bob allegedly hurled insult on the police officer describing his arrest of the suspect as “nonsense”.



Shortly, two vehicles arrived at the Police station with eight occupants led by the District Chief Executive of Ajumako Ransford Kwesi Nyarko, the NPP Constituency Chairman Bob, One other in military camouflage and the others, according to eyewitnesses, pounced on the police officer beat him mercilessly and took away the suspect and sped off with him.



The Police officer reported of severe pains on his spine as a result of the attack hence issued medical form to attend hospital for treatment.