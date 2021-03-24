Unless Mahama declines to contest, he will be NDC’s candidate for 2024 - Political Analyst

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Political analyst and lecturer, Mr. Michael Ebo Amoah has predicted that no personality in the National Democratic Congress (NDFC) can face former President John Dramani Mahama in the party’s primaries for the 2024 elections.

According to him, until Mr. Maham declines to contest, there is nobody, who would defeat him in the primaries.



He was reacting to the demonstration held by a group calling itself Cadres for Accountable Leadership (CAL).



The group has given Mr. Mahama and the national executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) a 14-day ultimatum to produce collated figures or pink sheets for the 7 December 2020 elections.



Addressing a news conference in Accra on Tuesday 23 March, leader of the group, Livingstone Pay-Chalie warned they will embark on a series of protests if the party fails to honour their demands.



“You see, anytime you are put in a leadership position, there is responsibility for you to discharge, so I cannot sit here and speak for the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)."

“We have dispatched a letter to them asking them to produce the pink sheets or the collated results within 14 days, our congress ought to know this, if they don’t do that the onus lies on them to take up the honorary thing by apologising,” he said.



But reacting to this, Mr. Ebo Amoah described the group as a rented one who has no locus in making such demands.



He told host Kwabena Agyapong that no one in the party can stop Mahama’s victory in representing the NDC in 2024.



He said the sponsors of the group should rather focus on getting a candidate who is far superior to Mr. Mahama and present him in 2024.