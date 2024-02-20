Unless disproven, I believe everything Gabby says about Akufo-Addo government – Pratt

The Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Junior has stated that he has no reason to doubt anything said about the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, especially when it is coming from his cousin, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko or his Asaase Radio station.

According to Pratt, the report by Asaase Radio that President Akufo-Addo, after sacking Ken Ofori-Atta as finance minister, has appointed him as Senior Presidential Advisor on the economy cannot be disputed unless proven otherwise.



A report by Assase radio on February 14 said Ofori-Atta was going to be handed the role of the president’s Special Envoy on international investment and the capital markets.



“Where is the claim coming from? It is coming from Asaase Radio who first reported it… If it was not Asaase, we may not believe it. Our brother Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko is very influential in this government.



"For me, if he or his outlets say something about this government, unless it has been disproven, I will believe it,” he stated during a discussion on Peace FM.



Kwesi Pratt’s statement was in response to the National Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye who had sought to question the basis for discussing an appointment yet to be formally communicated.



“Is Asaase Radio the office of Eugene Arhin,” he questioned whether Gabby’s media outfit is an extension of the office of the director of communications at the presidency.

President Nana Addo Dankwa on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, announced changes to his government by sacking some ministers, reassigning some and appointing new ministers.



Despite some ministers maintaining their portfolios, key members of the president’s cabinet, including the minister for finance, Ken Ofori-Atta were removed.



While some critics have described the reshuffle which is the first major tweak in Akufo-Addo’s seven-year presidency as coming later than expected, the president has underscored that he did it for the Ghanaian populace.







GA/SARA