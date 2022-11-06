Unlike NDC begging Mahama, NPP has abundant quality presidential materials - Salam Mustapha

National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) Salam Mustapha

National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) Salam Mustapha has asserted that the party is endowed with persons in good standing to be presidential candidates as compared to the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC).

He noted that unlike the National Democratic Congress(NDC) which struggles to identify and present quality presidential candidates for elections, the NPP has abundant quality presidential candidates to choose from.



According to him, the opposition NDC is virtually begging former President John Dramani Mahama to lead the party in the next presidential elections because the party had no stock of quality persons to lead the party.



“In NPP, it is always an interesting conversation because we always have a plethora of quality materials to run for President. Anytime, you can take a cursory look in the NPP and you will not fail to mention names of two to three people with good standing, having the repertoire to be president,” he said on A1 Radio in Bolgatanga monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

He stated further that “Unlike the NDC that really struggles to produce materials. Even when the former President [John Dramani Mahama] doesn’t want to go again, the whole party goes to keen before him and say it is you or nobody else. That is not in the NPP. The abundance of materials is noticeable”.



Though the National Youth Organiser will not mention whom he is placing his bet on to lead the NPP into the 2024 elections, he however stated that the delegates already know who would be elected presidential candidate.



President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been has been widely tipped to be elected presidential candidate of the governing NPP for the next election as he is expected to wrestle off Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen.