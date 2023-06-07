0
Unmerited allawa: NLC summons GBC over strike threats

Wed, 7 Jun 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has summoned the leadership of Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) over plans to embark on an indefinite industrial strike.

The angry staff have begun wearing red bands to office as a roadmap to the strike orchestrated by what they say is an illegal directive by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) for certain allowances due them to be stopped and the monies refunded.

The summons by the NLC followed a complaint filed by the FWSC on the planned strike by the GBC workers.

The NLC has, thus, directed both GBC workers and the FWSC to appear before the Commission today, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, for a hearing of the issues in dispute.

