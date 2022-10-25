Unposted Trained Teachers appeal to government for postings

File Photo

The Coalition of Unposted Trained Teachers, Ghana has expressed displeasure with government over its failure to secure postings for its members.

The coalition says the members who completed Colleges of Education in 2020, are done with National Service and have successfully passed their National Teaching Council license examinations but they have not been posted.



They said several petitions have been sent to the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service, GES, regarding their postings but they have not received any response.



In an interview with GBC NEWS, President of the Coalition, Issifa Bamenu Foster said it is frustrating for them to be unemployed at this time.

They are therefore calling on government to urgently address the issue so that they can take care of themselves and their families.



The Coalition says its members may be forced to hit the streets if government turns a deaf ear to their concerns.