Unprecedented transformation ongoing in our regions – Ministers

Some Ministers of State

Five Regional Ministers under President Akufo-Addo’s administration have been touting government’s achievements in their various regions saying Akufo-Addo must be commended for steering the country’s economy back to where it belongs.

Addressing the 5th edition of the Nation Building Updates in Accra on Tuesday 22nd October, 2020 on the theme “Rebuilding the Ghanaian Economy” the five Regional Ministers from the Western Region, Central Region, Northern Region, Volta Region and the Bono Region said the Akufo-Addo administration has made unprecedented strides in the area of education, infrastructure, jobs and agriculture that has helped to revive the country’s ailing economy.



The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah applauded the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for creating equal opportunities for all in his Region. He said through government’s flagship Ghana Beyond Aid programme, the Western Region has seen 1.8% growth rate as a result of the heavy investment in the areas of agriculture, oil and gas and mining.



According to him, “with 2014 to 2016 low GDP growth rate, policies and strategies introduced by the NPP Government resulted in significant growth of 8.1% in 2017 and 6.9. In 2019, only for COVID-19 to draw back on our growth tangent. For Western Region’s significant contribution to National GDP, investing to rebuild its economy directly translates into rebuilding Ghana’s economy and this, government has not failed in doing this since 2017.



He noted that government has initiated series of entrepreneurial programmes to build the entrepreneurial capacity of graduate youth in the region in order for them to contribute their quota to the high growth agricultural and manufacturing sectors of the country. He also touted government’s achievements in building the George Grant University of Mines and Energy at Tarkwa, improving the facilities of the Takoradi Technical University and expanding the railway network in the region.



Highlighting government’s achievement in her region, the Bono Regional Minister, Evelyn Ama Kumi-Richardson, commended government for construction of a Youth Development Centre in Dormaa noting that plans are far advanced to construct another Youth Development Centre in Sunyani. In the area of agriculture, she emphasized that through the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ), farmers in her region have benefited from improved and subsidized seeds which has increased yields in the region.

“As at the end of September, 2020, a total of 467.47 metric tons of improved and subsidized seeds have been received and supplied to the farmers. In all a total of 16,387.37 hectares has been cultivated using seeds distributed to the farmers. Update of beneficiaries under the PFJ stands at 90,249 made up of 61,375 males and 28,874 females,” she said.



The Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan said his region has benefited from numerous government interventions. An example these interventions he said are the numerous jobs created from the construction of the Ekumfi Fruit Juice Processing Factory and the Casa De Ropa Potato under the 1D1F government initiative. He noted that the Central Region has seen increased yields in Cocoa production as a result of government implementation of the Cocoa Productivity Enhancement Programmes for 2019 and 2020.



Touching on the government interventions in the Northern Region, Northern Regional Minister Salifu Saeed praised the leadership of the President emphasizing that the resolution of the long term dispute in the region has helped bring about development and created a peaceful atmosphere in the region. He said the region has benefited immensely from government initiatives particularly in the area of agriculture. He said through programmes like the PFJ, the Northern Region is able to contribute significant amount of food items to feed other parts of the country.



The Volta Regional Minister, Archibald Letsa, commended government for restoring the peaceful atmosphere in the region. He noted that aside bringing back the peace, the Akufo-Addo administration has created substantial amount of jobs, constructed roads, built schools and improved the standard of people living in the region.



The National Building Update is a weekly event organised by government to provide accounts of its projects, policies and interventions since assuming office in 2017.