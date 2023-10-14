Unresolved marital issues fueling mental health problems – Health experts worry

File Photo

Health experts in Ghana say unresolved issues within marriages are fueling mental health problems in the country.

Several studies have shown although married individuals typically have higher levels of emotional and psychological well-being, but unresolved marital problems result in severe depression with effect on mental health.



Latest data from the 2021 Population and Housing Census reveals some concerning numbers of marital issues which could be traced to mental health consequences.



The 2021 Census data indicates that 553,065 people in Ghana have experienced divorces, with another 405,090 separated from their spouses. Startlingly, out of the divorced individuals, 65.5% are females, and 34.5% are males.



For those separated, a majority of 252,079 are females, with 153,011 males.



Health officials are warning that many individuals in these situations may be suffering from depression, which severely affect their mental health.

This unfortunate situation is further exemplified by an increase in spousal abuse, cases of substance abuse among couples, and even spousal killings.



It’s a dire situation that’s taking a toll on mental well-being.



Samuel Adusei who represented the Eastern Regional Health Director, Dr. Winfred Ofosu, stressed this issue during the celebration of Mental Health Week by Ayensuano health Directorate at Kofi Pare community.



“We have realized that there are so many issues that Society don’t pay attention to and one is about marital issues. Many of the women are going through psychological challenges due to wrong marriage or difficulties and challenges so we are appealing to all men to support the women psychologically, and we also appealing to the women likewise to also support the men Some men have also turn to be alcoholic because there is no peace in the land. If a man comes home and there is no money they woman should have patience in handling the man”. He told Kasapa Fm.



World Mental Health Day 2023, themed ‘Mental health is a universal human right,’ provides a crucial platform to address some of these concerns.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that one in eight people globally live with mental health conditions, which significantly impact their overall health, relationships, and livelihoods, especially among adolescents and young people.”



Ayensuano District Health Director, Esther Oku Afari, emphasized the expansion of mental health services in the district to increase access for those in need.



Furthermore, Director of Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) Anyele Anyen Cole, called on families and communities to respect the rights of mental health patients.



The Chief of Kofi Pare community, Barfuor Opare, urged the youth to steer clear of drug and substance abuse to prevent mental illness.