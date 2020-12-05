Unsubstantiated claims dominate political discourse days to December 7 elections – MFWA

With just a few days to the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections, the Media Foundation for West Africa’s (MFWA) language monitoring exercise of the radio airwaves, has shown a high penchant for unsubstantiated allegations by politicians and political party communicators.

The latest report also indicated high incidents of insulting/offensive comments.



Over the monitoring period (November 1- 30), a total of 2,943 radio programmes were monitored on 57 selected radio stations across the country. The programmes monitored included news bulletins, and political/current affairs discussions aired on the 57 radio stations.



A total of 85 indecent expressions were recorded by 43 individuals. The 85 indecent expressions were made up of Unsubstantiated Allegations; Insulting and Offensive Comments; Comments Inciting Violence and Provocative Remarks. The 43 individuals who made the indecent expressions featured on the radio programmes as hosts, discussants/panellists, interviewees, callers and texters.



The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) recorded the highest number of indecent expressions (41) followed by the major opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC) with (13) and the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) recorded two (2) indecent expressions.

Most abusive personalities on the radio for the month of November included Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman; Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, MP for Assin Central; and Hon. Collins Owusu Amankwah, MP for Manhyia North, Nurudeen Abass, NDC Ashanti regional Communication Officer and Don Dallas Williams, NDC Eastern Regional Communications Officer.



Eighteen out of the 57 radio stations monitored recorded indecent expressions. Wontumi Radio located in Kumasi recorded the highest (22) indecent expressions on its morning show.



Accra-based Oman FM recorded (12) indecent expressions across two programmes Boiling Point (9), National Agenda (2) and The Dialogue (1). Ashh FM located in Kumasi recorded (9) indecent expressions as a result picking the from Oman FM. Power FM located in Accra recorded (8) indecent remarks across two programs Inside Politics (5) and Battle Ground (3). Accra FM also recorded (8) abusive expressions across two programmes The Citizen Show (6) and Mid-day /12pm News (2). Fox FM based in Kumasi recorded seven (7) indecent expressions across two programmes eboborba (5) and Morning Drive (2).



The MFWA’s Language monitoring on radio seeks to promote issues-based campaigning and use of decent language/expression before, during and after Ghana’s 2020 elections. In Ghana, the project is being implemented with funding support from the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA), and STAR Ghana Foundation with funding from UKAID and EU and USAID through CDD-Ghana.