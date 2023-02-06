Update on the NPP internal elections in Akwatia Constituency

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flag

Source: Samuel Osene-Akwah, Contributor

Subsequent to the successful elections of Polling Station Executives and Electoral Area Coordinators in the Akwatia Constituency, the process to elect Constituency Officers has commenced in earnest.

Nominations were opened on 3rd February 2023 and were closed on 4th February 2023.



At the close of nomination, 26 nomination forms out of 27 picked were filed successfully for the various positions.



Below is the breakdown of nominations filed for the various positions:



1. Three (3) persons filed to contest for the position of Constituency Chairman.



2. With respect to the position of 1st Vice Chairman, three (3) people submitted nomination forms to battle it out.

3. The position of 2nd Vice Chairman is being fiercely contested by three (3) people.



4. Three (3) persons filed to contest for the Secretary position whereas another three (3) persons also filed for the Assistant Secretary position.



5. Two (2) persons filed to contest the Treasurer position.



6. Two (2) patriots filed to contest for the Organizer position.



7. With respect to the wings, two (2) people filed for the position of Youth Organizer; two (2) persons filed for the Women’s Organizer position; and another two (2) filed to contest for the NASARA Coordinator position.

It is instructive to note that all the positions are being contested for and none is going unopposed.



Vetting of these potential aspirants will be held on Monday, 6th February 2023.



Appeals are to be heard and dealt with on Tuesday, 7th February 2023.



Barring any unforeseen circumstances, voting shall be held on Saturday, 11th February 2023 in the Akwatia Constituency.



The Electoral processes have been smooth, transparent and fair thus far with massive cooperation from all stakeholders. Players are admonished to keep faith with the Elections Committee. Regional Leadership and offer their support as we wrap up the internal elections in the Akwatia constituency this weekend.