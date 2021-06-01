Upgrade of Sakora Wonoo road starts two days to Sir John’s funeral

The late former CEO of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie

Work has commenced on the partially collapsed bridge which links Sakora (SAKRA) Wonoo to the Kwabre East municipal capital, Mampongten.

Residents have used the funeral of the former Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission as a bargaining chip to get the collapsed bridge rehabilitated.



The frustrated residents have warned any attempt to abandon the project after the funeral will cause the government fortunes in the next election.



Residents of Sakora Wonoo staged a protest on May 2 to register their displeasure over government’s failure to fulfil its promise of fixing the poor road network leading to the community.



They threatened to prevent government officials from attending the final funeral rites of the former CEO of Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie known in the political circle as SIR JOHN slated for June 3, 2021.



But just two days before the funeral, the upgrading of the road has commenced.

The news team sighted a bulldozer on the road undertaking a reshaping exercise to make the road motorable.



Work has also commenced on the partially collapsed bridge that links Sakora-Wonoo and the municipal capital, Mampongten.



Residents and motorists want the contractor to remain on-site and complete the work even after the funeral.



Municipal chief executive for Kwabre East, Nana Assibey Bonsu assured the residents that the project will be completed as scheduled.



Meanwhile, preparations are underway for the final funeral rites of the former general-secretary of NPP and CEO of Forestry Commission, Sir John.