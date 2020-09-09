Regional News

Upgrading of Atebubu-Kwame Danso-Kwadwo Krom road to be completed in 30 months

President Akufo-Addo

Correspondence from Bono Region:

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, cut the sod for the upgrading of the Atebubu-Kwame Danso-Kwadwo Krom road in the Bono East region.



The sod-cutting ceremony took place in Atebubu during day one of the President’s two-day tour of the Bono East region.



Speaking to the Chiefs and people of Atebubu, Nana Akufo-Addo explained that the purpose of his visit was to ascertain issues at hand for himself and monitor on-going projects.



President Akufo-Addo revealed that the completion of the road of the Atebubu-Kwame-Danso road which is in deplorable state is top on the agenda of his government.



He revealed that that is the reason why the stretch has been tagged as one of the critical roads that have been marked for completion.

He told the people that the sod-cutting ceremony and progress of work so far by the contractor are not cosmetic but indicative that the project is top on the agenda of the government and he will ensure that it becomes a reality.



“You have been crying for good roads for a long time and your cries have been heard by my government. I am today cutting the sod for the Atebubu-Kwame Danso road. You can be rest assured that my government will complete the road as scheduled as the road is in the hands of one of the best contractors in the country. You have witnessed the projects we have done and we doing and you can trust us to deliver on this one too.”



The upgrading of the 100 kilometers Atebubu-Kwame Danso-Kwadwo Krom is being undertaken by Justmoh Construction Limited and it is expected to be completed within 30 months.





