Upper Denkyira East: 2085 persons live with AIDS, highest statistics in Central Region

A worry analysis by the Ghana AIDS Commission has revealed that the Upper Denkyira East Municipality has the highest HIV prevalence rate of 1.45% for adults between the ages of 15 and 49 in the central region.

Mr. Isaac Gyan, a Senior Nurse in charge of the Anti Retroviral Treatment Unit, at the Dunkwa On-Offin Municipal Government Hospital disclosed this to GHONE TV News, Yaw Boagyan in an interview as the world marks AIDS Day.



However, in line with the commission’s 20th anniversary, it has adopted “Twenty years of a multi-sectoral response to HIV and AIDs in Ghana.



He disclosed that 824 males, 1,084 females, and 176 children aged between 0-14 are living with HIV/AIDS in the region.



Mr. Isaac Gyan explained that unprotected sexual intercourse remained the main route for HIV new infection, multiple partner relationships and low intake of Antiretroviral Therapy were also contributing factors to new HIV infection in the Municipality.

He, therefore, encouraged Ghanaians to know their HIV and AIDS status for early and effective treatment.



Meanwhile, the Upper Denkyira East HIV/AIDS Coordinator, Miss Grace Edem Alifo believes the illegal mining menace has contributed to the rise in the prevalence rate in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality.



She urged the public to desist from stigmatizing and discriminating against People Living with HIV/AIDS.