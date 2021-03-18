Upper Dixcove chief in passionate appeal to Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Paramount Chief of Upper Dixcove in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region, Obrempong Hima Dekyi, has made a passionate appeal to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to intervene in the continuous bloody attacks in the area.

The appeal is coming on the heels of Monday’s brutal attack on a sub-chief of Upper Dixcove, mother of Obrempong Hima Dekyi and other members of the Upper Dixcove Traditional Council.



The dispute is said to be over land between the two paramountcies of Upper and Lower Dixcove.



Monday’s renewed attacks at Lower Dixcove have left residents in a state of fear and apprehension.



Teaching and learning as well as some business activities have been affected.



Addressing a press conference a day after the incident, Obrempong Dekyi insisted that even though there are two paramountcies, the rights and interest of all Dixcove lands are still reserved in him.

According to him, both historical and numerous court rulings, which are public knowledge, make him the overlord of both Upper and Lower Dixcove.



But for peace and unity to prevail in Dixcove, he has willingly left majority of the lands under the care of the Paramount Chief of Dixcove, Nana Kwesi Agyeman.



He is, however, surprised that Nana Kwesi Agyeman continues to fight him over one of the lands, Troum, reserved for Upper Dixcove.



“My stool created his Paramountcy. He was a division under me. My stool was made Paramountcy in 1692 as against his in 1921, about 3 centuries.”



He continued: “For political reasons, he was elevated to the status of paramountcy. However, the right and interest in the land are still reserved in me. He didn’t understand why he has become a Paramount chief and yet had to pledge his allegiance to me. He has taken the matter to court on several platforms. We have travelled the length and breadth of all the courts in the world from the pre-colonial time through to the colonial season and even in our current seasons and there has been a final judgement to put those disputes to rest. Those who came before him and myself and those who may come after us are bound to respect the decision of the court. But what do we see here? It appears there is a rule of strength rather than the rule of law. We live in a country where we are governed by laws that if I do not agree with you on a matter, it does not arouse to attacks”.

Obrempong Dekyi stated that it cannot be the case that lawlessness is allowed to fester.



He noted that while lives and properties are lost, the development of Dixcove also suffers.



“…am through this medium calling on the President of the Republic and all people who do matter to intervene and find a lasting solution to this problem that’s breaking us up so that the people of Dixcove will continue to live the peace we have enjoyed, and each and everyone will get up in the morning or any point of the day and go about his or her normal duties without fear or panic.”