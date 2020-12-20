Upper East Coronavirus Heroine calls for strict adherence to protocols

Madam Solace Essiam receiving her award

Madam Solace Essiam, the Upper East Regional COVID-19 nurse heroine has called on members of the public to continue to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols to ensure a free COVID-19 Ghana.

She stressed that “COVID-19 is still with us, and so we need to continue to adhere strictly to the protocols by the Ghana Health Service so that by the grace of God, COVID-19 will leave us to continue with our normal lives.”



Madam Essiam, who is a Senior Staff Nurse at the Upper East Regional hospital, which is the Regional COVID-19 treatment Centre made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra after she received the COVID-19 Heroes and Heroine award for the Region.



She was awarded a plaque and an undisclosed amount of money at the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association's (GRNMA) dinner and awards night held in Accra to climax the 60th Anniversary celebrations of the Association.



The GRNMA recognised that amidst the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Madam Essiam availed herself as a frontline health worker and helped to fight against the pandemic in the Region.



“You demonstrated outstanding courage, commitment and dedication to patients and the team in providing highest standard of nursing care. Ghana is grateful for your meritorious sacrifice. The leadership and the entire membership of the GRNMA salute you,” the Association said.



Madam Essiam told the GNA that in spite of the challenges and risks associated with management of COVID-19 cases, she and her team of health professionals at the hospital worked tirelessly to calm the situation in the Region.

She said the major challenge they faced as a team was stigma from some members of the public and some health professionals, “Once people identify you as a frontline health care provider then the stigma sets in. But in all, we managed through.



“COVID-19 is still with us so we will continue to pray for the grace and mercies of God, and put up our best as professionals to help victims of the disease. Let me use this opportunity to thank management of the Regional Hospital and all the hardworking staff,” Madam Essiam said.



Other heroes and heroine COVID-19 nurses and midwives from the rest of the Regions who were recognised included; Madam Lucy Kordai Addy, Madam Emmanuella Ofori-Aboagye, Mr Michael Owusu Boahen, Madam Evelyn Narki Dowuona, Madam Bernice Adjin, Madam Naomi Azinah-Nartey, Madam Ernestina Boadu and Madam Faith Kattah all of Greater Accra Region.



Others were; Mr Collins Kwabena Asante, Madam Esther Amadi Ansah, Madam Philippa Dadzie, Madam Lavina Nyanor, all from Ashanti Region, while Mr Frank Bediako and Madam Freda Serwa Asiamah Horsu were from the Central Region.



It also included; Madam Rhinatu Braimah from Upper West Region, Mr Alfred Abiam-Gyasi, Ahafo Region, Madam Jamila Akua Boateng and Mr Bikman Duut Nyunmon both from Bono and Bono East Regions, Mr Eliasu Abdulai and Madam Mary Dewi Ohipeni also from the Eastern Region.



The rest were; Madam Regina Frances Ackaah and Madam Theodora Afful from Western Region, Mr Sylvanus Hadzitsey from Volta, Mr Hilarius Kodzo Adzayao, from Oti, Mr Joseph Kusaka Dery, from Savannah, Mr Abdul Rashid Haidallah and Mr Iddrisu Imurana from Northern and North East Regions.