Upper East NYA marks African Youth Day

National Youth Authority

The Upper East Regional wing of National Youth Authority (NYA) has held a vigil in commemoration of this year's African Youth Day.

The vigil is also to foster peace before, during and after the December elections.



The theme for this year's celebration of the youth day "A Peaceful Ghana, the Rhetoric, Realities and the Youth Factor" the NYA used the day to champion the course of peace among youth in the Upper East Region.



Mr Francis Takyi- Koranteng, the Upper East Regional Director of NYA speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the sidelines of the programme, said the vigil was to afford stakeholders the opportunity to propagate messages of peace among the youth.



He said as part of the celebration, youth leaders of all recognized groups were expected to sign a Peace Charter to affirm their commitment to peace before, during and after the election.



Mr Koranteng stressed that the youth were vulnerable and naive and urged politicians to desist from engaging them to orchestrate political violence during the campaign seasons.

"The Country's development was dependent on peace and l urge all citizens to champion unity, stability and peaceful coexistence". He added.



Mr Koranteng said as part of measures to curb the rate of social vices and youth unemployment in the country, the NYA had rolled out livelihood skills training in the needed skills for the youth to become productive citizens.



The Regional Director said the NYA was poised to empowering the youth in the areas of apprenticeship and skills development, reproductive health and rights, employment and entrepreneurship, as well as governance and participation.



He urged them to take advantage of the Youth Leadership and Skills Training Institutes situated in every region across the country to develop their talents and become economically viable for themselves and the nation as a whole.



In attendance of vigil were representatives from all recognized youth groups, security personnel, representative from the peace council, among others.