Upper East Region House of Chiefs urges government to resolve Bawku crisis

Sat, 25 Feb 2023 Source: GNA

The Upper East Region House of Chiefs has called on government to act “swiftly and decisively” to resolve the protracted Bawku chieftaincy crisis for peace and stability to prevail.

It said “enough blood has already been spilled and this must stop”, adding that it behooved on the government to act in that direction to bring lasting peace to the area.

This was in a statement issued by the Standing Committee of the House after an emergency meeting in Bolgatanga on Monday, February 20, 2023, following the purported enskinment of a new Bawku Chief at Nalerigu in the North East Region on February 15, 2023.

The statement was signed by Chiana-Pio Pe Ditundini A. Ayagtam II, President of the House, Mirigu-Naba Anthony Anonsona Abisa III, Vice President, Paga-Pio Charles Awiah Awampaga II, Member, Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, Member, Naaga-Naba Olando A. Awini II, Member and Sandem-Nab Nab Azagsuk Aantgilow II, Member and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

The statement reiterated the stance of the Upper East Region House of Chiefs on the matter that Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II was the only recognized chief of Bawku and that the purported enskinment was a great worry to the House.

“We know that Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II (Zugraan) is the Paramount Chief of Bawku Traditional Area and a member of the Upper East Region House of Chiefs, the statement said, adding “he is also a member of the National House of Chiefs and currently a vacancy has not occurred necessitating the enskinment of a new paramount chief for Bawku.

“We, members of this house recognize Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II as the paramount chief of Bawku and the only chief clothed with the authority to enskin other chiefs in his jurisdiction.

“We have taken note of the statement issued by the Minister for Information expressing the government’s position on the matter, and we wish to add our voice that we cannot have two paramount chiefs for Bawku”.

Source: GNA
