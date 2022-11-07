Upper East Region: Residents bare teeth on government over high cost of living

One of the residents who lamented over the increase in transport fares

Many Ghanaians say they are feeling increasing hardships amid the rising cost of petrol and Upper East Region is not exempted as residents bared teeth on government over the high cost of living.

“The cost of living has increased due to higher transport fares and has reduced the general standard of living since there is no corresponding increase in incomes to compensate for the increasing fares and higher prices of general goods and services,” one of the residents has said.



According to the residents, the situation becomes critical for those in the region as many of whom change buses at least once daily before reaching their destinations others have to eat once or twice a day to cope with the current economic challenges.



Speaking to Kwaching Agwaazeh, Some said the higher transport costs and commodity prices had crippled businesses and affected the incomes of traders.

“Things are even more difficult for those with children of school-going age, because with my three children, their transport costs, food subsidies, and other costs have all doubled, and families can’t even enjoy three square meals a day,”



They urged the government to introduce some measures to ease the hardships of citizens and lessen their plights a little.



