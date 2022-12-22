2
Upper East Regional minister blames low development on youth alcoholism

Upper East Regional Minister Stephen Yakubu 1 Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu

Thu, 22 Dec 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, has indicated that youth alcoholism, teenage pregnancy, partisan politics, and others are causing the region not to develop to its peak.

According to him, the alarming levels of these behaviours among others are contributing to the slow pace of development in the region.

He said these are retardments the region is currently witnessing.

The Minister made this known at an annual festival celebration held at Zuarungu over the weekend.

Sad over these incidents, Mr. Yakubu called on traditional leaders, parents, and stakeholders that matter to up their games by putting pragmatic steps to reduce such behaviours amongst the youth for the growth of the region.

“Sustainable development cannot be achieved in the wake of increasing teenage pregnancy, theft and robberies, alcoholism, and over-politicising issues.

“Everything in this region is politics and we need to reduce it,” he said.

He added that the youth should take advantage of the numerous interventions such as the Planting for Food and Jobs, Youth Afforestation, YouStart, and others the government is putting in place to advance their growth.

The festival dubbed ‘N’daakoya’ is a yearly event celebrated by the people of Zuarungu in the Bolgatanga East District of the Upper East Region to drum home the development needs of the region.

The Paramount Chief of Zuarungu, Naba Bilia Maltinga Afegra III, also used the event to call on families and relatives from far and near to see the growth of the area as paramount.

According to him, the area can only develop if the natives begin establishing businesses and other development projects like they do in other areas

