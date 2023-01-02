Upper East records upsurge in maternal deaths

Ambulances at Bawku and Nabdam have broken down

The Upper East Region has over the past three years, witnessed an increase in maternal deaths with 31 recorded in 2019, 36 in 2020, 43 in 2021, and 27 so far in 2022, as of the end of November 2022.

This was disclosed by the Upper East Regional Director of the (GHS) Ghana Health Service, Dr Emmanuel Kofi Dzotsi, during the Second meeting of the Upper East Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) held in Bolgatanga, gbcghanaonline.com gathered



Dr Dzotsi indicated that most of the maternal deaths recorded in the region were as a result of a poor referral system, causing undue delays leading to complications and deaths. He said the situation is adversely affecting quality healthcare delivery.



Dr. Dzotsi stated that the lack of resources to fuel and maintain ambulances, coupled with the poor road network have further exacerbated the referral system in the region.



He, therefore, called on stakeholders especially the Municipal and District Assemblies in the region, to prioritize the healthcare of the people and put in measures to constantly provide fuel for the ambulances.



He cited for instance that, the ambulances of Bawku and Nabdam are currently broken down.

The Regional Director further indicated most of the health facilities especially the health centers and Community-based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compounds are in a deplorable state and appealed to the Assemblies to take steps to rehabilitate them and complete abandoned CHPS compounds to improve upon quality healthcare delivery.



This, he said would hitherto support the network of practice that was to be introduced in the health system in the sub-districts which every health center would be upgraded to a model health center to work together with the CHPS compounds, clinics, and the pharmacies as one network providing healthcare to clients. He explained that the support network system takes care of a sick person in the sub-districts as one network, except if the case is beyond them that they can refer to the district hospital.



Dr. Dzotsi also announced that “17 additional doctors had been posted to the region”, and appealed to the Assemblies to provide accommodation for them to enable them to stay and work in the region.



The meeting was to bring the Assemblies and the Departments together in a brainstorming session to proffer solutions to the mirride of challenges confronting the development of the region.