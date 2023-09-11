Upper West Akim MP organises 3rd edition of Adom awards

This is the third edition of the awards scheme which was started in 2021

Upper West Akim MP, Fredrick Obeng Adom has successfully organised the third edition of “Adom Awards” in his constituency.

The awards scheme was to appreciate the efforts and commitments of some deserving constituents.



This is the third edition of the awards scheme which was started in 2021.



Addressing the media after the ceremony, the lawmaker who doubles as the Deputy Transport Minister commended the winners for a good job done.

According to him, he will ensure the full potential of his constituents is harnessed.



“The constituency is blessed with the best of people and natural resources like the palm kennel and me as their MP, I can assure them that I will ensure the full potential is harnessed for the collective good of everyone,” he told the media.



Winners were awarded with cash, motorbikes, television sets and other home appliances.