Upper West Akim MP organises ‘Adom Easter Gala’ competition for constituents

The Member of Parliament (MP), for Upper West Akim, Fredrick Obeng Adom, is organising a two-week football competition for his constituents.

The competition which is dubbed “Adom Easter GALA” started on Sunday, March 26 and will end on Monday, April 10.



About 92 communities within the constituency will all be competing for the ultimate.



This is the fifth edition of the annual event organised by the MP.



Addressing the competing teams ahead of the kick off on Sunday, Mr Obeng Adom admonished the players to show love to each to help build a healthy constituency for the benefit of all.



“I know this is a competition for the ultimate which would require that it will be fiercely contested by all.

“But I want to urge you all to show love to each player and the supporters and let’s all help build a strong constituency.



“On my part, as the Member of Parliament, I will assist all the competing teams equally and I support you all. All the very best to you,” Mr Obeng Adom said.



In attendance were DCE for the area, Mr Eugene Sackey, the NPP constituency chairman, Nana Addai Obuobi and his first Vice Chairman, Nuru Alhassan.







Prizes

1. 1 football each to all teams



2. 1 football and 1 Jersey for quarter-finalist.



3. 3rd position 3,000 in addition a football and Jersey



4. 2nd position 5,000 plus football and Jersey



5. 1st position, 10,000 plus football and Jersey