0
Menu
News

Upper West Akim MP provides financial aid to defiled 13-year-old girl

Rape 9 Article File photo

Thu, 20 Apr 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Frederick Adom Obeng, the Member of Parliament Upper West Akim has taken an interest in the story involving the man who allegedly defiled her biological daughter.

It would be recalled that Nyankonton Mu Nsem reported the story of the father, Kwesi Akpakudu, currently on the run for allegedly defiling the 13-year-old daughter [name withheld].

The suspect is said to have defiled the 13-year-old minor multiple times and threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

The suspect divorced his wife and took custody of their daughter.

He is accused of defiling his daughter several times.

Last Saturday, the victim mustered the courage to confront the father after he demanded sex before giving her food to eat.

The suspect, sensing danger, fled before the police arrived.

After hearing about the story, the MP became interested in it and provided financial aid to the victim’s family at the hospital.

Doctors have since checked the girl and determined that she is not pregnant but rather has a urinary tract infection.

She is currently taking medication, according to social services.

They also disclosed that she would receive particular psychiatric treatment as a result of her ordeal.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Be prepared for heavy rains, thunderstorms – Ghana Meteo warns
Dampare praises Akufo-Addo at new barracks commissioning
‘Sexy don don’ admits to killing JB Danquah
No toilet has been converted to accommodation at GHANASCO -MP
What Joe Wise said about traders that has sparked anger
Coup plot case: Lawyer Adawudu clashes with judges
Video of boy studying under Accra streetlights goes viral
It will be difficult for Mahama to win election 2024 – Ben Ephson
Government called out for declaring Monday 'salah' holiday
How Chief of Staff lambasted ECG for allowing Mahama to pay his bills
Related Articles: