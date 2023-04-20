Upper West Akim MP provides financial aid to defiled 13-year-old girl

File photo

Frederick Adom Obeng, the Member of Parliament Upper West Akim has taken an interest in the story involving the man who allegedly defiled her biological daughter.

It would be recalled that Nyankonton Mu Nsem reported the story of the father, Kwesi Akpakudu, currently on the run for allegedly defiling the 13-year-old daughter [name withheld].



The suspect is said to have defiled the 13-year-old minor multiple times and threatened to kill her if she told anyone.



The suspect divorced his wife and took custody of their daughter.



He is accused of defiling his daughter several times.



Last Saturday, the victim mustered the courage to confront the father after he demanded sex before giving her food to eat.

The suspect, sensing danger, fled before the police arrived.



After hearing about the story, the MP became interested in it and provided financial aid to the victim’s family at the hospital.



Doctors have since checked the girl and determined that she is not pregnant but rather has a urinary tract infection.



She is currently taking medication, according to social services.



They also disclosed that she would receive particular psychiatric treatment as a result of her ordeal.