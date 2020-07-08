Regional News

Upper West House of Chiefs commends NDA on infrastructural devt

The Upper West Regional House of Chiefs led by its President, Naa Kuoro Richard Babini Kanton VI, Paramount Chief of the Tumu traditional area has commended the Northern Development Authority (NDA) for the implementation of a large number of infrastructural projects across the region.

This was after the Board and Management of the Authority (NDA) paid a day’s working visit to the Upper West region to meet some key stakeholders and tour some project sites where the one million dollars per constituency is being used to fund some essential infrastructure projects.



The President of the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs, Naa Kuoro Richard Babini Kanton VI was elated at the decision of NDA to pay a call on the House and expressed his support and that of the House of Chiefs to help facilitate the work of the Authority in the region.



Addressing the Chiefs, Board Chairman of NDA, Dr Hakeem Ahmed Wemah indicated that, NDA would work closely with the other stakeholders in the region in the execution of its projects and for the development of the entire area.



The team also paid a courtesy call on the Wa Naa, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV at his palace where they were warmly received. The Overlord of the Wala Traditional area presented gifts of traditional smocks and hats, woven from bright and colourful fugu fabric, to the board chairman and CEO of NDA, in appreciation of their visit.

The Board and Management of NDA prior to its visit to the House of Chiefs paid a courtesy call on the Upper West Regional Minister, Hon Dr Hafiz Bin Salih who welcomed the team to the region and expressed his appreciation for the visit.



He pledged the unflinching support of the Regional Coordinating Council for NDA in any capacity that may be necessary going forward. He expressed his satisfaction with NDA’s implementation of the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) in the region but however appealed to the Authority to fast-track the completion of these projects to help improve the lives of the beneficiary communities.



The team later visited two project sites to inspect the progress of the implementation of IPEP in the region. They visited Kpongu in the Wa Central Constituency to inspect the progress on a 3-unit Kindergarten school block and Tendomo in the Wa West Constituency to inspect rural electrification. The team also met with staff of the Authority in the Upper West region to interact and encourage them to continue to represent the Authority and be champions of development in the region.



The delegation of NDA to the Upper West region led by the Board Chair, Dr Hakeem Ahmed Wemah included the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Alhassan Sulemana Anamzoya; Deputy CEO for Programmes, Stephen Yir-Eru Engmen; Board member, Hon. Boniface Agambilla; Secretary to the Board, Mark Imoro; and Deputy Director for Corporate Affairs and International Relations, Alhaji Mubashir Mustapha Baba.

