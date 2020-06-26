General News

Upsurge in lotto fraudsters on social media

In the midst of a worsening economic hardship due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the activities of fraudsters are also on the upsurge. Some have now disguised as national lottery authority (NLA) agents or Lotto Writers subscribing the public onto a Whatsapp platform without their consent and promising to give them winning lotto numbers to stake at a fee.

In an interview with the Public Relations Officer of NLA, Mr Razak Opoku warned the public to disregard the social media platform dubbed, 'NLA winning numbers', saying it is a machination of fraudsters to dupe unsuspecting clients.



Mr Opoku said the staff of NLA do not even have access to lotto numbers that are drawn let alone disclose it to the public.



“There no way NLA would create a WhatsApp group or Facebook or any other social media account with an impression of giving them leaked numbers.”

Following concerns raised by the public about being randomly added to some Whatsapp groups and receiving messages from Lotto Writers popularly called Lotto Doctors, GBC’s Eugenia Asumadu-Sakyi has been speaking to one of the Group Administrators under the guise of being interested in their services.



The Group Administrator of the Whatsapp platform, 'NLA winning numbers', which bears the logo of the NLA, however, denies being involved in their activities and claims to be a victim.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.