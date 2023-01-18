Urban Roads to fix permanent speed rumps in front of Islamic SHS

The work according to him will be done in the next two weeks to solve the problem of overspeeding

The Ashanti Regional Urban Roads Director, Mr Francis Gambra says they are set to fix permanent rumble strips just in front of the Islamic Senior High School.

The work according to him will be done in the next two weeks to solve the problem of overspeeding and carnages on that stretch of the road.



Mr Gambrah disclosed this on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, when the Ashanti Regional Minister Hon Simon Osei Mensah paid a courtesy call to his department.



"The next thing which has to be done in a maximum of two weeks is to fix rumble strips on that stretch of the road"



"We have already provided a pedestrian crossing at the area, but what we have realized is that most of the drivers do not give priority to pedestrians when they see them on the crossing so doing this will help solve prevent accidents ".



Mr Gambrah, however, discussed that the project was delayed due to the process it had to go through and after going through the process had the final approval in December 2022.

"Although it was an emergency, we still had to ensure it passes through the necessary channels to avoid future problems," he said.



Students of Islamic SHS 2022 clashed with police officers when they protested against rampant knockdowns in the area.



Some 32 students were hospitalised in the process.



Following the incident, the Inspection-General of Ghana Police Dr. Goerge Akuffo Dampare visited the school and instructed the Urban Roads Department to immediately fix speed ramps to limit speed in the area.



For his part, the Ashanti Regional Minister Hon Simon Osei expressed worry over what he claimed to be false reportage on the whole incident.

According to the Minister, the earlier reports that circulated that there were rampant knockdowns in that particular area due to the non-availability of traffic lights and speed ramps were a hoax.



They emphasized that the reports blew the story out of proportion causing the students to protest.



"I have to admit that, there has been a pocket of accidents but we have checked our records in the last two and I can say for a fact that none of the accidents which occurred from Abrepo Junction to Atafoa involved a student from the school".



He however assured that they will do the needful to protect the students and other road users on the road.