Urgent plea for action as poor road conditions claim lives on Nkawkaw-Accra Highway

Information gathered by Nkawkaw-based Agoo FM news indicates that the Nkawkaw-Accra road has become a perilous route, claiming the lives of numerous innocent individuals due to rampant accidents.

The station’s gathered information reveals the urgent need for attention to this specific stretch of road.



Located in the Kwahu West Municipality of the Eastern Region, the Nkawanda Number 1 and Nkawanda Number 2 sections of the road have become notorious for their poor condition. Drivers are compelled to avoid the main road, turning to the pedestrian side, which has inadvertently transformed into a makeshift route.



Agoo News has reached out to the Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) to obtain a comprehensive report detailing the frequency of accidents and the corresponding casualty figures on the specific stretch of road.



This initiative comes in response to the alarming number of accident cases resulting in numerous fatalities and a significant count of individuals sustaining injuries.



The consistent use of the pedestrian side has also led to severe deterioration, turning it into a death trap, particularly for unfamiliar drivers. Moreover, the road’s dismal state facilitates head-on collisions, resulting in the tragic loss of innocent lives.



Expressing their concern, drivers interviewed by Agoo News emphasized the imminent danger posed by this specific portion of the road, calling for immediate attention to prevent further casualties.

Local residents have reported a distressing pattern, with accidents occurring almost every week, claiming lives, causing injuries, and resulting in the destruction of vehicles.



A resident shared a heart-breaking incident involving a family traveling on the road, where a fatal accident claimed the lives of the husband and wife, leaving their sole child as the lone survivor.



Agoo News reports that the road is now beyond repair, prompting a collective plea from drivers, residents, and other users to the Ministry of Roads and the government at large. Urgent action is sought to rectify the hazardous conditions and avert further tragic incidents.



In one notable incident, a fuel tanker accident resulted in a fiery blaze, prompting residents to question the potential catastrophe if the tanker had been transporting gas.



The surrounding communities’ are now anxiously awaiting decisive measures to address the pressing issue and prevent any future accidents on this treacherous stretch of road.



