Ursula, Oquaye Jnr named as Owusu Bempah lists 'ungrateful' politicians he helped

The founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah has called out some leading members of the ruling New Patriotic Party, labelling them as ingrates.

According to the prophet who touts himself as possessing the ability to accurately predict elections and help candidates win elections, some members of the NPP including persons he has specifically assisted spiritually have failed to show gratitude.



In an interview with Kwame Nkrumah Tikese of Okay FM, he mentioned the NPP parliamentary candidate for Dome Kwabenya, Mike Oquaye Jnr as one of such persons who have turned their backs on him after receiving his help.



"Mike Oquaye Jnr came to me and said he was struggling to win the Dome-Kwabenya seat, so I gave him directions . . . he (Mike Oquaye Jnr) confirmed that he and his team chanced on a scene of some big men performing rituals at a particular place which I had mentioned to him.



"I told him to perform the rituals at the same place and he won the elections. He called and said he had won the elections and that he was going to come and visit. As we speak, I haven’t heard from him. So we have some politicians who are ungrateful."



He also mentioned the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West and Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful as an ingrate who has failed to honour him despite his significant contribution to her political career.



“Madam Ursula Owusu is also another person; she is a very ungrateful woman. Some time ago, this woman used to come to me every time. When the election came, I went to her constituency to spend over two hours there. After their victory, I have never heard from her again,” he said.

According to Reverend Bempah, he was pained by the actions of the NPP which he helped to come to power.



He noted that but for the intervention of some senior members of the party including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and former Member of Parliament for Tema West, Irene Naa Torshie Addo-Lartey among others, he had sworn never to lend any spiritual assistance to the party.



“Some journalists in this country can attest to how I suffered for the party and how God used me to deliver victory for the party,” he stated while recalling how he put his church on the line by asking that his chapel be burnt if the NPP were to lose the 2016 general elections.



Listen to Reverend Owusu Bempah below:







