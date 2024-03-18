Ursula Owusu-Ekuful to appear before parliament over ongoing internet disruptions

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Communications Minister

The Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, is expected to appear before parliament on Monday, March 18, 2024, following the internet connectivity interruptions being experienced in Ghana in the last few days, and which have led to widespread frustrations among the populace.

Her appearance before the House will allow her to shed light on the government's interventions in resolving the issue, following calls by some MPs for her to appear and provide answers.



Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Friday, March 15, the MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said the minister must be summoned to apprise Parliament on measures being taken by the government to address the national security threat.



“The Ghana Telecommunication Chamber and the telcos have all issued statements pleading with their subscribers to bear with them. They say that there have been multiple submarine fibre optic cables disruptions in the high seas, and we do not know the extent of the distractions, and this is a national security issue.



“I want to appeal that the communications minister comes to tell us what the government is doing to help restore normalcy, so that we can have access to the internet and our data services,” he said.

Sarah Adwoa Safo, the MP for Dome-Kwabenya, also expressed the need for the government to update the country on measures taken to restore services.



“Members of our constituencies are equally worried as we are, especially with the Mobile Money operators. So, I will plead with the Majority Leader to schedule the Minister for Communication to come and rightfully and thoroughly address the House on the issues that are at stake, so that we can understand it better,” she stated.



