Ursula Owusu campaigns in the North with private jet

Source: Whatsup News

Minister of Communications, Ursula, Gifty Owusu-Ekuful was last week flown in a private jet to campaign in the northern part of the country, specifically the Upper East and Upper West Regions.

Whatsup News investigations reveal that the mid-sized jet flew just three people and two crew members to the north.



Aboard the extravagant trip were two other people: One Nana Boatema Asare and Olawole Olaiya Philips.



The private jet is a Challenger CL 604 with registration number T7-MJJ.



Whatsup News is in possession of photos and videos of the aircraft. Tracking of the flight also shows that it set off from the Kotoka International Airport on October 3, 2020, around 6 am and landed in Tamale around 7 am the same day.



Further tracking of the aircraft revealed that as soon as it dropped the minster and her mini entourage, the private Jet flew back empty to the Kotoka International airport around 7.40 am. Afterwards, it jetted off to Haiti.

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful will later take to Facebook to tout her trip to the north, saying: “My 4 days working tour in the Upper East region saw me visiting the tomb of late Madam Hawa Yakubu in Pusiga to pay my respect to the woman who many referred to as ‘Iron Lady’.”



Meanwhile, Whatsup News has been unable to get through to the Communications Minister on the rationale behind flying a private jet to campaign in the two poorest regions in the country.



The owner of the private aircraft is unknown as investigations are ongoing.





